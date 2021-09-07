FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Raised by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $13.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of COO opened at $455.92 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

