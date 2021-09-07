Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,188 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

