Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,777 shares of company stock worth $448,396. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.