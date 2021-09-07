FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.16

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 11314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

