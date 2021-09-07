FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.48. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

