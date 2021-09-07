Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 466,245 shares.The stock last traded at $144.50 and had previously closed at $147.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after buying an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.