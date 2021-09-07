Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after acquiring an additional 850,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2,925.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 769,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FOX by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

