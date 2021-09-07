Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Truist Securities to Hold

Truist Securities cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBRX. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

