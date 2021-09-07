Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,608 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Progyny were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,448,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440,375 shares of company stock worth $86,577,994 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

