Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 130 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $183.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

