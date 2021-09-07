Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New $6.92 Million Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.40% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

