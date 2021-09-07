Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,866,795. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

