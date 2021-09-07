Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.05 Million Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.21% of ASGN worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 21.0% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

