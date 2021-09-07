Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $337,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

