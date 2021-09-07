Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 3,836 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

