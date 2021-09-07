Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.05. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 14 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.