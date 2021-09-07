Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.05. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 14 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.