Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of FHTX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.68. 23,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,528. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
