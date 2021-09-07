Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FHTX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.68. 23,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,528. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.