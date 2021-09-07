Flow (FLOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $185.04 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $185.04 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $24.06 or 0.00047135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00141804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00196632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.72 or 0.07600692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,026.47 or 0.99964981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.00920877 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

