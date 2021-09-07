First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,472. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

