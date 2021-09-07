First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.23 and last traded at $119.12. Approximately 17,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 49,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.