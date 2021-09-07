First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.53 and last traded at $61.67. 52,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 152,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

