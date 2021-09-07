First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

