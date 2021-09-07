First Horizon Corp Grows Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

