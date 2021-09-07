First Horizon Corp Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.35, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $680,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,523 shares of company stock worth $7,920,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

