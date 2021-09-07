First Horizon Corp Buys 357 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 94.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

