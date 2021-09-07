First Horizon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Truist Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

