First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 50,160 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,256,000 after buying an additional 224,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,735. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

