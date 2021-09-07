First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,673 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after acquiring an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,947. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

