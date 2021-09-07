First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. 671,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The firm has a market cap of $262.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

