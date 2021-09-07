First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,253 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,302. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

