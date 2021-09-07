First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 142,545 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 944.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,545 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. 742,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

