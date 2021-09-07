First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.41 Million

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce sales of $102.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.89 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 137,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. First Busey has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

