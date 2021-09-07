Financial Survey: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Viveve Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 45.94 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.21 Viveve Medical $5.48 million 4.85 -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Viveve Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40% Viveve Medical -295.82% -109.68% -71.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Viveve Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

