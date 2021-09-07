Financial Contrast: Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) versus The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elio Motors and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.29 $32.82 million $1.18 37.17

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elio Motors.

Volatility and Risk

Elio Motors has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 6.60% 27.82% 14.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elio Motors and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Elio Motors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

