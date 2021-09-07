FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $42.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $44.50 on Friday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $83,349,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.