Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 294 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Flowserve by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYSE:FLS opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.