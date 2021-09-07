Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

