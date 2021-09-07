Fifth Third Bancorp Has $474,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

