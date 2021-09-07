Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Herc were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Herc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Herc by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Herc by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $135.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

