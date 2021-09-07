Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $303.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

