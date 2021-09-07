Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after buying an additional 148,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

