FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

