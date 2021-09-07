FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.