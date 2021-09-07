FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

