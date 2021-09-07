FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

