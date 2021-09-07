FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $244.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

