FDx Advisors Inc. Has $283,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 61.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 243.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

