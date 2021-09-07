FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NWL stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

