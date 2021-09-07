Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $436.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

