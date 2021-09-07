Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

FN opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

